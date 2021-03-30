SMART Global (SGH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $291.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.24 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 0.06%. SMART Global’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect SMART Global to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ SGH opened at $44.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 0.97. SMART Global has a twelve month low of $19.26 and a twelve month high of $50.29.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SGH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised SMART Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on SMART Global from $39.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on SMART Global from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on SMART Global from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on SMART Global from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. SMART Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

In related news, SVP Alan Marten sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,738,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jack A. Pacheco sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total value of $173,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,206 shares in the company, valued at $4,403,277.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,124,792 shares of company stock worth $85,781,692. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About SMART Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

