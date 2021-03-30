SmartCash Trading 12.6% Higher This Week (SMART)

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. Over the last seven days, SmartCash has traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SmartCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SmartCash has a total market capitalization of $10.84 million and approximately $643,341.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59,023.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,845.95 or 0.03127485 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.08 or 0.00333908 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $530.49 or 0.00898778 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $244.13 or 0.00413615 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.60 or 0.00351722 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003497 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.20 or 0.00256176 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00021784 BTC.

SmartCash Coin Profile

SmartCash (CRYPTO:SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling SmartCash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmartCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

