Smartshare Price Up 45.2% This Week (SSP)

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. Smartshare has a total market cap of $1.97 million and $310,923.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smartshare token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Smartshare has traded 45.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Smartshare alerts:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00014012 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000046 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000052 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Smartshare

SSP is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 tokens. Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/# . Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Smartshare

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartshare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smartshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Smartshare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smartshare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.