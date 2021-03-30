Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 802,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,117 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.66% of Smartsheet worth $55,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invictus RG acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 378.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 16,569 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 1,838.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 258,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,911,000 after acquiring an additional 245,161 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, White Square Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SMAR opened at $60.21 on Tuesday. Smartsheet Inc has a one year low of $37.91 and a one year high of $85.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of -63.38 and a beta of 1.52.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 32.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.98%. The business had revenue of $109.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SMAR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $63.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.31.

In other Smartsheet news, insider Eugene Farrell sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $992,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,583,815.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $1,756,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 33,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,861.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 341,516 shares of company stock valued at $24,581,941 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

