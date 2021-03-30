SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Short Interest Up 70.4% in March

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 175,300 shares, an increase of 70.4% from the February 28th total of 102,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

OTCMKTS:SMCAY traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $30.06. 124,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,893. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.45 and a quick ratio of 7.92. SMC has a 52 week low of $19.46 and a 52 week high of $33.96. The company has a market cap of $40.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.34 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SMCAY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of SMC from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers directional control valves, air cylinders, rotary actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, vacuum equipment, air preparation equipment, modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, lubrication equipment, fittings and tubings, flow control equipment, speed controllers, silencers/exhaust cleaners/blow guns/pressure gauges, switches/sensors/controllers, and static neutralization equipment.

