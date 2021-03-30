SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMECF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMECF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,000 shares, a growth of 97.1% from the February 28th total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 27.0 days.
Shares of SMC stock opened at $604.60 on Tuesday. SMC has a 1 year low of $385.00 and a 1 year high of $682.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $604.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $595.35.
SMC Company Profile
Further Reading: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?
Receive News & Ratings for SMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.