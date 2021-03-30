SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMECF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMECF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,000 shares, a growth of 97.1% from the February 28th total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 27.0 days.

Shares of SMC stock opened at $604.60 on Tuesday. SMC has a 1 year low of $385.00 and a 1 year high of $682.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $604.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $595.35.

SMC Company Profile

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers directional control valves, air cylinders, rotary actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, vacuum equipment, air preparation equipment, modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, lubrication equipment, fittings and tubings, flow control equipment, speed controllers, silencers/exhaust cleaners/blow guns/pressure gauges, switches/sensors/controllers, and static neutralization equipment.

