SmileyCoin (SMLY) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

SmileyCoin (CURRENCY:SMLY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. SmileyCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.21 million and approximately $405.00 worth of SmileyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmileyCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SmileyCoin has traded 19.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 54.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 61.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000052 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmileyCoin Coin Profile

SmileyCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. SmileyCoin’s total supply is 30,339,280,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,806,193,400 coins. The official website for SmileyCoin is tutor-web.info . SmileyCoin’s official Twitter account is @smileycoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A scrypt alternative crypto currency taking an education angle. “

Buying and Selling SmileyCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmileyCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

