Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,827 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.32% of Smith & Wesson Brands worth $3,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands during the third quarter worth $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 108.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC raised its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWBI opened at $16.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.41 and a 12-month high of $23.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $888.73 million, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.84.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.31. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 39.05%. The firm had revenue of $257.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Smith & Wesson Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 102.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Smith & Wesson Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

In other Smith & Wesson Brands news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total transaction of $55,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 89,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,671,835.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark Peter Smith bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 150,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,561,662. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 9,734 shares of company stock valued at $190,780 in the last three months. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

