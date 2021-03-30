Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 80.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,607,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,617,964 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.11% of Snap worth $80,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Snap during the fourth quarter worth about $629,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Snap by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $65.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Huber Research raised shares of Snap from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $44.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Snap presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.27.

NYSE SNAP opened at $48.75 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.00. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.85 and a 52 week high of $73.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $73.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.09 and a beta of 1.29.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Snap had a negative net margin of 49.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. The business had revenue of $911.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.44 million. On average, research analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joanna Coles sold 2,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $154,544.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,304,013.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 85,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.54, for a total transaction of $5,004,291.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 80,661,966 shares in the company, valued at $4,721,951,489.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 284,663 shares of company stock worth $16,093,405.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

