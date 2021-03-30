SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.30

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$23.30 and traded as high as C$27.04. SNC-Lavalin Group shares last traded at C$27.01, with a volume of 258,804 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SNC shares. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$25.00 price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$34.50 to C$33.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. SNC-Lavalin Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$32.95.

Get SNC-Lavalin Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.29. The company has a market cap of C$4.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$26.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$23.30.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($1.81) by C$0.33. The business had revenue of C$1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.76 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Alexander S. Taylor sold 1,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.25, for a total value of C$50,105.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$43,845.75.

About SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC)

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects segments. The EDPM segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, civil infrastructure, aerospace, defense and security, and technology sectors.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.