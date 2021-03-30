Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Director Sells $35,361,514.44 in Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Director Jeremy Burton sold 156,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.54, for a total transaction of $35,361,514.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,361,514.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE SNOW traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $222.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,481,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,632,523. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $254.95. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $205.07 and a one year high of $429.00.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.64 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,242,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Snowflake during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,545,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Snowflake during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,515,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Snowflake during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SNOW. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.59.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.