SnowGem Price Tops $0.0441 on Major Exchanges (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 30th. One SnowGem coin can now be purchased for about $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex, STEX and Mercatox. During the last week, SnowGem has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. SnowGem has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SnowGem alerts:

Beam (BEAM) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002431 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000596 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 60.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 255.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 103.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SnowGem Coin Profile

XSG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Graviex and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SnowGem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnowGem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.