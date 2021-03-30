Sociall 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $5.00 (SCL)

Sociall (CURRENCY:SCL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. Sociall has a market capitalization of $540,577.03 and approximately $5.00 worth of Sociall was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sociall token can now be purchased for about $0.0323 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Sociall has traded 9.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sociall alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00022085 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00047496 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 9,927.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00005462 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.70 or 0.00636488 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00068031 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 42.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Sociall Profile

Sociall (SCL) is a token. Its genesis date was July 28th, 2017. Sociall’s total supply is 16,714,020 tokens. The official website for Sociall is sociall.io . Sociall’s official message board is medium.com/@sociall.io . The Reddit community for Sociall is /r/sociall and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sociall’s official Twitter account is @sociall_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Sociall Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sociall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sociall should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sociall using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sociall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sociall and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.