SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Short Interest Up 90.7% in March

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,351,400 shares, an increase of 90.7% from the February 28th total of 708,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 678,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SFTBY shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on SoftBank Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SoftBank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered SoftBank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

Get SoftBank Group alerts:

SoftBank Group stock opened at $42.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $175.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.47 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.10. SoftBank Group has a 12 month low of $16.56 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: SoftBank Vision Fund and Other SBIA-Managed Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Brightstar. The SoftBank Vision Fund and Other SBIA-Managed Funds is involved in investment activities.

Featured Article: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for SoftBank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoftBank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.