Solana One Day Trading Volume Reaches $263.56 Million (SOL)

Solana (CURRENCY:SOL) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. In the last week, Solana has traded up 36.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Solana coin can currently be purchased for approximately $19.86 or 0.00033716 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Solana has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion and $263.56 million worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00021814 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.34 or 0.00048098 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 10,184.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00005647 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.43 or 0.00633796 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.99 or 0.00067875 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 49.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Solana Coin Profile

Solana (SOL) is a PoH coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 491,985,038 coins and its circulating supply is 268,198,425 coins. Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Solana is https://reddit.com/r/solana and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Solana’s official website is solana.com . The official message board for Solana is medium.com/solana-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Solana is a single-chain, delegated-Proof-of-Stake protocol, founded by former Qualcomm, Intel, and Dropbox engineers in late-2017, focus on delivering scalability without sacrificing decentralization or security. Core to Solana’s scaling solution is a decentralized clock titled Proof-of-History (PoH), built to solve the problem of time in distributed networks in where there is not a single, trusted, source of time. By using Verifiable Delay Functions, PoH allows each node to locally generate timestamps with SHA256 computations. This eliminates the need for the broadcasts of timestamps across the network, improving overall network efficiency. SOL is the native token of the Solana blockchain. Community tokens are held by the Swiss Foundation, which is run by an independent board. This token pool is used for bounties, incentives programs, marketing, and grants. Solana’s mission is to support all high-growth and high-frequency blockchain applications and to democratize the world’s financial systems. “

Buying and Selling Solana

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solana should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Solana using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

