Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.33

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.33 and traded as high as $14.95. Solar Senior Capital shares last traded at $14.79, with a volume of 55,306 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SUNS shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Solar Senior Capital in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solar Senior Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised Solar Senior Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Solar Senior Capital in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Solar Senior Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $237.36 million, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.33.

Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The asset manager reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Solar Senior Capital had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 37.91%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Solar Senior Capital Ltd. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.11%. Solar Senior Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.11%.

In other news, insider Michael S. Gross acquired 8,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.36 per share, for a total transaction of $129,899.52. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 243,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,733,816.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Solar Senior Capital by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 263,909 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Solar Senior Capital by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Solar Senior Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Solar Senior Capital by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 34,660 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Solar Senior Capital by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Solar Senior Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:SUNS)

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

