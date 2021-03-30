Sologenic (SOLO) Trading Up 13.4% Over Last Week

Sologenic (CURRENCY:SOLO) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. During the last seven days, Sologenic has traded up 13.4% against the U.S. dollar. Sologenic has a total market cap of $295.81 million and $1.45 million worth of Sologenic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sologenic coin can now be bought for approximately $1.48 or 0.00002505 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.02 or 0.00057619 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00007156 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.81 or 0.00252051 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $549.24 or 0.00930255 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.33 or 0.00049675 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.88 or 0.00076007 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00030999 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Sologenic Coin Profile

Sologenic’s launch date was November 1st, 2019. Sologenic’s total supply is 399,996,606 coins and its circulating supply is 200,001,808 coins. The Reddit community for Sologenic is https://reddit.com/r/Sologenic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sologenic’s official Twitter account is @realSologenic and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sologenic’s official website is www.sologenic.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Sologenic is introducing a sophisticated ecosystem that facilitates users with investing, trading, and on-demand tokenization of assets such as stocks, ETFs, and fiat on top of the XRP Ledger. A tokenized stablecoin of TSLA stock or USD fiat is presented as TSLAƨ or USDƨ, respectively. These stablecoins are tradable and redeemable against XRP and SOLO on both CoinField exchange & XRPL DEX. Sologenic deploys SOLO coins for market-making and liquidity providing. SOLO coins are issued on the XRP Ledger allowing liquidity to be moved almost instantly. The ecosystem aims to eliminate entry barriers for individual and institutional crypto investors, allowing them to trade non-blockchain asset classes, such as stock, ETFs, and commodities, with one single cryptocurrency – SOLO “

Sologenic Coin Trading

