Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.08

Solstice Gold Corp. (CVE:SGC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.08 and traded as high as C$0.14. Solstice Gold shares last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 174,932 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 15.84 and a current ratio of 15.95. The firm has a market cap of C$13.47 million and a PE ratio of -19.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.08.

Solstice Gold Company Profile (CVE:SGC)

Solstice Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the KGP project covering an area of 866 square kilometers located in Nunavut, as well as other rights covering an adjacent 683 square kilometers.

Recommended Story: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Solstice Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solstice Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.