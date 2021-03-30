SONM (SNM) Trading Up 61.3% This Week

SONM (CURRENCY:SNM) traded up 13.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 30th. One SONM coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0709 or 0.00000120 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, SONM has traded 61.3% higher against the dollar. SONM has a market capitalization of $25.51 million and $2.60 million worth of SONM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About SONM

SNM is a coin. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2017. SONM’s total supply is 444,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 359,600,000 coins. The official website for SONM is sonm.com . SONM’s official Twitter account is @sonmdevelopment and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SONM is /r/SONM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SONM is a a multi-purpose decentralized supercomputer for general purpose computing, allowig users to monetize their idle hardware and providing services that range from site hosting to scientific calculations. The SONM project implements a fog computing structure instead of a costly cloud structure, reducing middlemen fees. The SNM token is required to buy and sell computational power in the SONM network. “

Buying and Selling SONM

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SONM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SONM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SONM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

