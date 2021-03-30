SonoCoin (SONO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.15 Million

SonoCoin (CURRENCY:SONO) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. One SonoCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0761 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SonoCoin has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. SonoCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.15 million and $116,852.00 worth of SonoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.15 or 0.00057728 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00007081 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $127.60 or 0.00215666 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $527.31 or 0.00891264 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.84 or 0.00050444 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.23 or 0.00076445 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00029645 BTC.

SonoCoin Profile

SonoCoin’s total supply is 102,638,297 coins and its circulating supply is 28,250,407 coins. SonoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@sonocoin . The Reddit community for SonoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/SonoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SonoCoin’s official website is sonocoin.io . SonoCoin’s official Twitter account is @sono_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

SonoCoin Coin Trading

