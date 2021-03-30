Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) PT Raised to $70.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the airline’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.83% from the stock’s previous close.

LUV has been the subject of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James lowered Southwest Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.19.

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $60.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.85, a PEG ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.95. Southwest Airlines has a 52 week low of $22.47 and a 52 week high of $62.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Southwest Airlines will post -6.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO De Ven Michael G. Van sold 32,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $1,823,183.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 262,319 shares in the company, valued at $14,705,603.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Montford sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $30,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,234.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,418 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,340 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 224,552 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $10,371,000 after acquiring an additional 41,695 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

