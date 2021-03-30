Soverain (SOVE) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $5.00

Soverain (CURRENCY:SOVE) traded down 19.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 30th. Soverain has a market capitalization of $9,590.07 and approximately $5.00 worth of Soverain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Soverain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Soverain has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.39 or 0.00245073 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00016980 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00011093 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 38.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003442 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00007508 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,297.30 or 0.03899087 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Soverain Profile

Soverain (SOVE) uses the hashing algorithm. Soverain’s total supply is 8,248,170 coins and its circulating supply is 8,248,099 coins. The official website for Soverain is soverain.org/soveraintg

According to CryptoCompare, “The Soverain project focuses on creating an integrated platform where each user will be able to work with all the modern cryptocurrency tools in one place. Each cryptocurrency shareholder will be able not only to store their assets on the Soverain multicurrency online wallet but also to invest coins in POS mining and MASTERNODE. “

Buying and Selling Soverain

