Spaceswap Reaches Market Cap of $2.97 Million (MILK2)

Spaceswap (CURRENCY:MILK2) traded 24.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. One Spaceswap token can now be bought for about $0.60 or 0.00001020 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Spaceswap has traded up 30% against the US dollar. Spaceswap has a market cap of $2.97 million and $151,226.00 worth of Spaceswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.49 or 0.00058195 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00007100 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $126.08 or 0.00212722 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $534.27 or 0.00901428 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00051060 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.27 or 0.00076373 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00029934 BTC.

Spaceswap Profile

Spaceswap’s total supply is 4,920,415 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,913,250 tokens. The official website for Spaceswap is spaceswap.app

Buying and Selling Spaceswap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spaceswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spaceswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spaceswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

