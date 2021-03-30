Sparkle Loyalty (SPRKL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $220,397.13

Sparkle Loyalty (CURRENCY:SPRKL) traded up 10.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. One Sparkle Loyalty token can now be purchased for about $0.0169 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sparkle Loyalty has a total market cap of $220,397.13 and $6,401.00 worth of Sparkle Loyalty was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Sparkle Loyalty has traded 33% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sparkle Loyalty alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00058002 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00006932 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $155.67 or 0.00264457 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $545.64 or 0.00926969 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.50 or 0.00048421 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.66 or 0.00075877 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00031221 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Sparkle Loyalty Token Profile

Sparkle Loyalty’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,003,335 tokens. Sparkle Loyalty’s official website is sparkleloyalty.io

Sparkle Loyalty Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sparkle Loyalty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sparkle Loyalty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sparkle Loyalty using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sparkle Loyalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sparkle Loyalty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.