SparksPay Reaches Market Cap of $33,534.45 (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 30th. SparksPay has a total market cap of $33,534.45 and approximately $24.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SparksPay coin can currently be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, SparksPay has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SparksPay Profile

SparksPay is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 10,687,231 coins and its circulating supply is 9,597,959 coins. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io . The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

SparksPay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

