Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.05.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DALXF shares. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Spartan Delta in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Spartan Delta from $5.25 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Spartan Delta from $6.25 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Spartan Delta from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Spartan Delta from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Spartan Delta stock opened at $3.17 on Tuesday. Spartan Delta has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $3.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.54.

Spartan Delta Corp. is an energy company. It is engaged in exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in western Canada. It focuses on its properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company was founded on March 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

