Spartan Protocol Price Tops $1.20 on Major Exchanges (SPARTA)

Spartan Protocol (CURRENCY:SPARTA) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 30th. Over the last week, Spartan Protocol has traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Spartan Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $1.20 or 0.00002031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Spartan Protocol has a market capitalization of $77.31 million and approximately $17.38 million worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.23 or 0.00057846 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00007081 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.67 or 0.00264739 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $548.52 or 0.00926915 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00050183 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.76 or 0.00077328 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00033022 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Spartan Protocol

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 64,336,056 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,333,350 tokens. The official message board for Spartan Protocol is medium.com/@spartanprotocol . The official website for Spartan Protocol is spartanprotocol.org

Buying and Selling Spartan Protocol

