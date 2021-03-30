SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Stock Position Increased by Arvest Bank Trust Division

Arvest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 905 shares during the quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $9,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DIA. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. 35.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA traded down $1.27 on Tuesday, reaching $330.39. 411,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,177,201. The company’s 50 day moving average is $319.45 and its 200-day moving average is $305.85. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $207.18 and a fifty-two week high of $332.86.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

