SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Bought by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,176 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $23,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 216.9% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $2.58 on Tuesday, reaching $157.73. 170,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,938,013. The business has a fifty day moving average of $164.48 and a 200-day moving average of $171.85. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $147.85 and a 52-week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.