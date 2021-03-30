SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) Stock Position Lessened by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 765,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,498 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned 0.42% of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF worth $23,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 47,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 39,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000.

SPAB stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.57. 15,497 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,569,133. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.51. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $29.48 and a one year high of $31.26.

