SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) is Pacific Center for Financial Services’ 9th Largest Position

Pacific Center for Financial Services cut its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises 2.7% of Pacific Center for Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Pacific Center for Financial Services’ holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $7,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. FMR LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 80.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,015,000 after buying an additional 23,631 shares during the last quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at about $1,862,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,254,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter worth about $318,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY traded up $3.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $472.99. The stock had a trading volume of 44,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,231. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $240.58 and a 12-month high of $489.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $466.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $410.83.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

