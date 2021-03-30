SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH) Shares Acquired by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 22.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 12,983 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 922.1% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 24,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 21,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 8,869 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XPH traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.19. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,664. SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 1-year low of $34.14 and a 1-year high of $56.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.91.

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index. The S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index represents the pharmaceuticals sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

