Spectre.ai Dividend Token (SXDT) Hits Market Capitalization of $9.56 Million

Spectre.ai Dividend Token (CURRENCY:SXDT) traded up 21.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 30th. Spectre.ai Dividend Token has a total market capitalization of $9.56 million and approximately $6.00 worth of Spectre.ai Dividend Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Spectre.ai Dividend Token has traded 180.5% higher against the US dollar. One Spectre.ai Dividend Token token can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00022121 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00047282 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 8,321.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00005016 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.66 or 0.00633295 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.06 or 0.00068077 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 40.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Spectre.ai Dividend Token Profile

SXDT is a token. Its launch date was September 11th, 2017. Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s total supply is 140,270,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,073,519 tokens. The official website for Spectre.ai Dividend Token is www.spectre.ai . Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s official Twitter account is @SpectreAI

According to CryptoCompare, “SPECTRE (short for Speculative Tokenized Trading Exchange) is an Ethereum-based broker-less financial trading platform. SPECTRE has two types of tokens, each separately traded on different exchanges. As for the dividend-token, SPECTRE pays out normal dividends and special dividends to dividend-token holders. SPECTRE is a website that allows you to trade on the direction of currencies, commodities, stocks and other assets, for financial gain. Uniquely, it offers the ability for traders to earn 5-200% returns (average 73%) ROI on just 1 trade within minutes. Unlike traditional brokerages, it sits on top of our global auditing technology meaning that it provides unparalleled transparency. Traders may choose the off-site trading account option and never deposit at SPECTRE to trade to see how things work. SPECTRE's liquidity pool (i.e balance sheet) is owned by our platform users who receive rewards based on the traded volume in SPECTRE, and not by a centralised management. “

Spectre.ai Dividend Token Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectre.ai Dividend Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectre.ai Dividend Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectre.ai Dividend Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

