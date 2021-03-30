Spectrum Trading 1.3% Higher This Week (SPT)

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 30th. Spectrum has a total market cap of $34,492.86 and $4,585.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Spectrum has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. One Spectrum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.88 or 0.00334457 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000092 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003564 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001160 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004297 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Spectrum Coin Profile

SPT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. Spectrum’s official message board is medium.com/@spectrumspt . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Spectrum Coin Trading

