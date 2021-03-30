SPINDLE (SPD) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $9.00

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. One SPINDLE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SPINDLE has a total market capitalization of $622,540.80 and $9.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SPINDLE has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,084.91 or 1.00103950 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00033596 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00011100 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $179.54 or 0.00304185 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $217.01 or 0.00367674 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $404.84 or 0.00685895 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 31.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.71 or 0.00107938 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003331 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002014 BTC.

About SPINDLE

SPINDLE is a PoW/PoS token that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,521,564,890 tokens. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling SPINDLE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPINDLE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SPINDLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

