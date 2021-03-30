Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Stake Lessened by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its stake in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,843 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.18% of Spirit Airlines worth $4,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SAVE. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $112,504,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,348,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,668,000 after buying an additional 1,099,852 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $19,122,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $11,823,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 1,380.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 319,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,138,000 after purchasing an additional 297,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Spirit Airlines stock opened at $36.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.00. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $40.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -17.28 and a beta of 1.59.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.25 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 20.56% and a negative net margin of 8.34%. Spirit Airlines’s revenue was down 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SAVE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Spirit Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.29.

Spirit Airlines Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

