Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Purchased by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,455 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $3,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Splunk by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 219 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Splunk by 2.0% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the software company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in Splunk by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 883 shares of the software company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wunderlich Capital Managemnt boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 10,317 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPLK has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Splunk from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Splunk from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Splunk in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Splunk from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.11.

In other news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 11,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total transaction of $1,580,394.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,605,485.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total transaction of $92,051.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,698,155.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 24,702 shares of company stock valued at $3,478,206 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK traded down $2.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.05. 60,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,371,108. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a PE ratio of -26.47 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.10 and a 12 month high of $225.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.58.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 34.13% and a negative net margin of 34.77%. The business had revenue of $745.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Splunk’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

