Spok Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SPOK)

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 4,223 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 16,792% compared to the typical volume of 25 put options.

Spok stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.69. 1,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,305. Spok has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $12.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.05 million, a P/E ratio of -27.89 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.58.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Spok had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $37.48 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPOK. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Spok by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Spok by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 124,322 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 55,652 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Spok during the fourth quarter worth about $779,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in Spok by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 13,336 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Spok in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 76.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spok Company Profile

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It offers Spok Healthcare Console that helps operators perform directory searches and code calls, as well as messaging and paging; Spok Web-Based Directory that enables staff to send messages from the directory; Spok Web-Based On-Call Scheduling, which keeps personnel, calendars, and on-call scheduling information updated; Spok Speech to process routine phone requests, including transfers, directory assistance, messaging, and paging; and Spok Call Recording and Quality Management, which records, monitors, and scores operators' conversations.

