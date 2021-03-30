Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SV) Short Interest Down 34.3% in March

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SV) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,800 shares, a drop of 34.3% from the February 28th total of 194,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 371,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,068,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Spring Valley Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,080,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Spring Valley Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,048,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SV opened at $10.06 on Tuesday. Spring Valley Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $12.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.57.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

