Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Stock Position Increased by Stansberry Asset Management LLC

Stansberry Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,646 shares during the quarter. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust comprises 1.6% of Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Stansberry Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust worth $5,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CEF. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 124.4% during the 4th quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 80,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 44,785 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 429,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,309,000 after buying an additional 154,648 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 448,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,686,000 after buying an additional 61,464 shares during the period.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.14. 7,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 879,131. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $14.39 and a 1-year high of $21.47.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

