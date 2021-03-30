Sprout Social Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SPT)

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 3,021 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 580% compared to the average daily volume of 444 call options.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPT. Barclays lifted their price objective on Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $55.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Sprout Social has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.11.

In related news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total transaction of $2,391,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $76,731.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 188,970 shares of company stock valued at $11,676,252.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 194.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,828,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,384,000 after buying an additional 1,208,088 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Sprout Social by 1,649.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 869,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,467,000 after purchasing an additional 819,431 shares in the last quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the third quarter worth about $30,576,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 4,773.3% during the fourth quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 777,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,297,000 after acquiring an additional 761,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the fourth quarter worth about $17,496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPT traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.76. 17,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,577. Sprout Social has a 52 week low of $11.90 and a 52 week high of $82.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.93.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $37.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.87 million. Sprout Social’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sprout Social will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

