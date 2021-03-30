SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) Shares Purchased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) by 803.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 537,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 478,301 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 1.20% of SPX worth $29,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPXC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in SPX by 244.0% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 724,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,508,000 after acquiring an additional 513,785 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in SPX by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,130,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,437,000 after purchasing an additional 427,778 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SPX by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,617,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,902,000 after purchasing an additional 286,579 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPX by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 396,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,384,000 after purchasing an additional 49,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in SPX by 101.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 90,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 45,773 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPXC opened at $58.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.37. SPX Co. has a 12-month low of $27.39 and a 12-month high of $62.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $456.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.20 million. SPX had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that SPX Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of SPX in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

In other SPX news, insider John William Swann III sold 19,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total transaction of $1,134,751.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets under the Marley and Recold brands; boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets under the Berko, Qmark, Fahrenheat, Leading Edge, Patterson-Kelley, Weil-McLain, and Williamson-Thermoflo brand names; and cooling towers.

