Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) Short Interest Update

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,400 shares, a drop of 29.2% from the February 28th total of 130,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 308.0 days.

SQNXF opened at $60.06 on Tuesday. Square Enix has a 12 month low of $39.50 and a 12 month high of $69.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.77.

Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $774.81 million for the quarter. Square Enix had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 8.44%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Square Enix will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SQNXF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Square Enix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Square Enix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

About Square Enix

Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. operates in the content and service businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, and rest of Asia. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication, and Merchandising. The company's Digital Entertainment segment plans, develops, distributes, and operates digital entertainment content primarily in the form of games.

