Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Sands Capital Management LLC

Sands Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,280,284 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 505,087 shares during the period. Square accounts for 3.4% of Sands Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Sands Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.84% of Square worth $1,802,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SQ. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Square in the third quarter worth $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Square in the third quarter worth $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the third quarter worth $37,000. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SQ opened at $207.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.19 billion, a PE ratio of 328.86, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.33 and a 1-year high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Square from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Square in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Square from $216.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Square from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of Square in a report on Monday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.52.

In other Square news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.64, for a total transaction of $2,266,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 411,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,239,469.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.72, for a total value of $45,144,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 202,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,749,606.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,068,036 shares of company stock valued at $247,980,080 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

