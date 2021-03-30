Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 5,204 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.09% of Primerica worth $4,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRI. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Primerica by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 3,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Primerica during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,509,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Primerica by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Primerica by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,806,000 after purchasing an additional 22,017 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new stake in Primerica during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $577,000. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.83, for a total value of $428,490.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,518,809.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Primerica from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Primerica from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Primerica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.00.

Primerica stock opened at $146.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.55 and its 200 day moving average is $132.28. Primerica, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.49 and a 52-week high of $157.70.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $594.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.43 million. Primerica had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 23.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.30%.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

