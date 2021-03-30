Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 94,989 Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 268.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,989 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.19% of Avis Budget Group worth $4,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 125,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,373,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,257 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Avis Budget Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $339,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 105.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 6,427 shares during the period. 99.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Brian J. Choi acquired 23,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,088,961.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $518,667.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,189,524.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on CAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAR opened at $68.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.93 and its 200 day moving average is $41.22. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.44 and a 52 week high of $72.40.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 199.17%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post -6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avis Budget Group Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 515 dealer-operated and 410 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

