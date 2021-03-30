Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires Shares of 121,348 Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 121,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,741,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional grew its stake in Rollins by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rollins by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Rollins by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rollins in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 509.4% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. 25.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet cut Rollins from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

NYSE:ROL opened at $34.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.46 and a beta of 0.42. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $22.59 and a one year high of $43.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.46.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $536.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Rollins’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Rollins’s payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

