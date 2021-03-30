Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires Shares of 57,829 Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 57,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,249,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LYV. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 13.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after buying an additional 12,437 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 33,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 4,930 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 142,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,683,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LYV shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Macquarie cut Live Nation Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

In other news, CFO Elizabeth Kathleen Willard sold 81,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.69, for a total transaction of $7,146,735.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 368,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,285,441.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Joe Berchtold sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total value of $7,803,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 915,769 shares in the company, valued at $84,067,594.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 420,369 shares of company stock worth $37,596,584. Insiders own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $81.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.70. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $94.63. The firm has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 1.38.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.42) by $0.38. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 161.81% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $237.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.15 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

