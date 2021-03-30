Squarepoint Ops LLC Boosts Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 144.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,845 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $4,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESS. Resolution Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,715,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 398,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,635,000 after buying an additional 22,370 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 231.1% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 9,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after buying an additional 6,970 shares during the period. Finally, Adelante Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 191,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,569,000 after buying an additional 37,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ESS shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $283.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Essex Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.50.

NYSE ESS opened at $278.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $186.30 and a one year high of $294.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $271.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.43.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($1.65). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 9.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $2.09 dividend. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 62.11%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

