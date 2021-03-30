Squarepoint Ops LLC Boosts Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 575.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,354 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $4,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth $662,000. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,306,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,994,000 after buying an additional 60,492 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 201.4% during the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 10,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 6,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ES. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.08.

Eversource Energy stock opened at $86.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $73.61 and a 1-year high of $96.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.50 and its 200 day moving average is $86.39.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. Research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.86%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

